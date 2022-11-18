After FTX, Investor Focus Turns to Crypto.com

https://gnews.org/articles/527386
Summary：11/14/2022 The collapse of FTX crypto exchange fueled fear for the whole crypto sector, plunging Bitcoin below US$16,000. Investors are worried about “contagion to other firms” because there are many institutional investors on FTX.com. Now even Bianance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, calls for more regulation..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.