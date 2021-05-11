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YouTube Bans Doctor Claiming Ivermectin is a Miracle Cure
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82 views • May 11, 2021
Dr. Pierre Kory explains why he believes ivermectin may help fight COVID-19. YouTube has banned this video and claim "medical misinformation" like they always do. The WHO decides what's real in this world. "Only a vaccine will work". Funny how they "knew" this in January of 2020 without even knowing anything about the SARS-CoV2-virus at all...
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