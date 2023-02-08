BREAKING! BALLOONS FLY OVER LAST NIGHT! | The Prather Brief Ep. 33

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SIX CCP BALLOONS DURING TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY!
DOD DIDN’T TELL TRUMP!
BIDEN BOOED AT SOTU!
LEGAL PROOF OF AUSTIN FRAUD!
https://Patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
https://JeffreyPrather.locals.com
MORE PRATHER AT: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
JEFF’S SIGNED BOOK SET AT: [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, PODCASTS, BACKSTAGE ACCESS, EVENTS, AND MORE!
https://ampinsider.us/sign-up
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/JefferyPratherPHD
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com