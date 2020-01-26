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Ahhhh! Year of the Rat! 2020 Survival Guide of Rat Resiliency :)
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17 views • January 26, 2020
Good night oh brutal Year of the Boar (Pig)... It is the Year of the Rat... A "cheesy" edible for the sleepy masses to wake up to the poison and rat traps that are carved in Georgia stones in plain view. Love to all is peace on earth.w
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