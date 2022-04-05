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What You Are Being Distracted From By Ukraine & Mockingbird Media
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174 views • April 05, 2022
As the Mockingbird Media beats the drums of war regarding Ukraine, which also has been involved in US-funded biolabs, there are items that are happening under the nose of the American people that the press is not reporting on purposefully. This is due to their agenda. Among those things are the rise in gender bending, infanticide bills being pushed to undermine the laws that protect life and lots more. We'll take a look at these and some more in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-you-are-being-distracted-from-by-ukraine-mockingbird-media-video/
How To Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/5GEMF/AUL2472/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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