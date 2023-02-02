The Great Syrian Cover-up

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The truth is now coming out about the false flag gas attack on Douma, Syria in 2018. Today, the mainstream media, including Wikipedia, falsely claim that the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad was behind the so-called chemical attack.
A new report verifies what 'false-flag believers' have said all along.
Fake!
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Video Source:
'Redacted News' with Clayton Morris
Closing Music Theme:
'Poisonous' by David Fesliyan
This video was re-uploaded by
Westcombe Motion Pictures (TM)
Oxley Park, NSW Australia
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NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.