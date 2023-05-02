Create New Account
Moving Beyond Torah Terrorism
Heart of the Tribe
Published 15 hours ago |

Join Scott Harwell and I for a lively discussion on the need for the ability to disagree agreeable. How do we move beyond picking up the Torah and using it as a weapon for our own view point.

lovefaithtorahrudenesstorah terrorismsharing faith

