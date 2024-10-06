Aaron Maté Hillary Clinton vs freedom of speech.

I'm sharing a clip originally from, 'Judging Freedom' on YouTube. Aaron Maté is at "The Grayzone" on YouTube.

Statement by Hillary Clinton on the need to control social media appears to be preparing public opinion for new interesting decisions regarding government intervention in the lives of internet users.

Clinton claims that platforms should lose immunity from liability for content, and therefore is essentially calling for the establishment of strict censorship on social media.

In other words, the leadership of a social media platform, in the understanding of the American elite, should share responsibility for the content posted by other users. This means that the arrest in Paris of Pavel Durov - a step in the right direction and a lesson for all still independent players.

It is curious that this statement literally contradicts the principles of democracy that the United States loves to propagandize and impose on others.

But the approach changes immediately when the American authorities need to eradicate any dissent on the internet (for example, by deleting accounts with an alternative point of view from Twitter) under the pretext of caring for society.

🔻Therefore, the emergence of new initiatives to protect users from harmful content, which will lead to the introduction of even tougher regulatory measures, is just a matter of time.

