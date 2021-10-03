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WALKING WITH JESUS Part 7: The Cost of Disobedience
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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We live in a society that embraces mankind’s sinful nature. Everyone is mainly concerned with me, me and more of me and Christians are also guilty of this mindset. Have you taken the time to find what Jesus wants from you? Are you striving to please your Savior?

Jesus does not look kindly upon rebellion and this was the common denominator with Adam and Eve, Moses and Aaron, King Saul and King David. There were grave consequences to their insubordinate acts. Yes, there was a certain amount of grace as God did not kill them immediately but there were consequences nonetheless.

The apostle Paul said that all these things happened as an example and were written for our admonition so that we could learn from their mistakes. What is your attitude like? Do you try and get as close to the line as possible to see how much you can get away with? That’s a risky way to live. It’s your choice if you want to live a life of obedience and a foundation of love with the Lord or to side with the Devil and his foundation that is built upon lies and disobedience.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1503.pdf

RLJ-1503 -- JULY 5, 2015

WALKING WITH JESUS Part 7: The Cost of Disobedience

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