The Russian 102nd Regiment broke through to the center of Dachnoye, advancing from Kurakhovo to Dnepropetrovsk

The 102nd regiment of the 150th division broke through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense from the east in Dachnoye and entered the central part of the village.

Russian fighters advanced up to 1.3 km and occupied buildings in the center of Dachnoe.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also acknowledge the breakthrough of the Russian Armed Forces:

"Also gradually the Russians began to advance in Dachnoe, partially taking control of the central part and the territory to the southeast."