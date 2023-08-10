Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 9 - Aug 8, 2023 - FIRO innovator Reuben Yap on PRIVATE digital money
FIRO advocate Reuben Yap joins Decentralize TV to discuss the FIRO project, a private digital currency that's undergoing a major technology improvement with Lelantus Spark, which will offer a greatly expanded anonymity set (and other benefits) for all transactions. FIRO is an always-private cryptocurrency that cannot be surveilled, tracked or easily confiscated by anyone. Learn more at FIRO.org

bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencyprivacytechnologymoneysurveillancecryptofinancesparkfirolelantusreuben yapzero knowledge

