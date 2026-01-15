BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - January 15 2026 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1487 followers
0
54 views • 1 day ago

January 15, 2026

rt.com


Denmark's meeting with Trump confirms it all - Washington's imperial ambitions over Greenland apparently can't be stopped with the US president saying a couple dog sleds won't do the trick to ensure its security. We report from Tehran amid massive crowds mourning the security personnel killed in the deadly riots over the last weeks which Iran says are Western backed. Chaos in the states - an illegal immigrant is shot and wounded by an immigration officer as anti-ICE protests in Minnesota continue to spread nationwide.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

