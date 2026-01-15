RT News - January 15 2026 9AM GMT

January 15, 2026

rt.com





Denmark's meeting with Trump confirms it all - Washington's imperial ambitions over Greenland apparently can't be stopped with the US president saying a couple dog sleds won't do the trick to ensure its security. We report from Tehran amid massive crowds mourning the security personnel killed in the deadly riots over the last weeks which Iran says are Western backed. Chaos in the states - an illegal immigrant is shot and wounded by an immigration officer as anti-ICE protests in Minnesota continue to spread nationwide.





