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POTUS endorsed Senate candidate for N.H. discusses campaign
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17 views • July 23, 2020
President Trump has thrown his support behind a GOP candidate as he seeks to unseat New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in November. One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with Bryant 'Corky' Messner about his Senate campaign and how President Trump's backing fueled momentum heading into the GOP primary.
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