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ASB Military News American and British mercenaries are running away from the front lines in Ukraine
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40 views • March 16, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ASB Military News
American and British mercenaries are running away from the front lines in Ukraine — Ukrainians are cutting up their passports and sending them back to the front lines with no weapons and no kit.
American and British mercenaries are running away from the front lines in Ukraine — Ukrainians are cutting up their passports and sending them back to the front lines with no weapons and no kit.
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