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Doctor Vladimir Zelenko Takes A Big Risk By Telling The Truth About The Covid 19 Vaccine Death Shot
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7326 views • September 28, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko takes a big risk by telling all with the truth surrounding the covid-19 vaccine which is for the purpose of genocide for the killing of billions of people all over the world which is now in process but most people are ignorant and oblivious to this fact which is why the world needs to be informed about this truth as much as possible.
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