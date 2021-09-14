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UK Government Says Vaccine Passports Integral to COVID Winter Plan Day After They Were Supposedly Scrapped
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160 views • September 14, 2021
Paul Watson joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the UK government has insisted that vaccine passports will remain an integral tool in fighting the spread of COVID just a day after health secretary Sajid Javid asserted that they had been completely scrapped. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/uk-government-says-vaccine-passports-integral-to-covid-winter-plan-day-after-they-were-supposedly-scrapped/
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