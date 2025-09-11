Free Reiner Fuellmich! Voices from around the world

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a german Lawyer, who successfully exposed the crimes against humanity conducted by the genocidal criminal organization, who calls itself "The German Government". He exposed their COVID-Lies and warned about the bioweapon injections the criminals label "Vaccines". His success in what he was doing, was a danger to the criminal BRD-Cabal, its power structure and its Vaccine-Holocaust against the german people. He was kidnapped out of Mexico and is being held under bogus charges in Germany, to prevent him from doing his work. He is a political Prisoner in Germany today, for the "Crime" of telling the truth and exposing the lies.
Free Reiner Fuellmich!