Free Reiner Fuellmich! Voices from around the world
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
295 followers
19 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a german Lawyer, who successfully exposed the crimes against humanity conducted by the genocidal criminal organization, who calls itself "The German Government". He exposed their COVID-Lies and warned about the bioweapon injections the criminals label "Vaccines". His success in what he was doing, was a danger to the criminal BRD-Cabal, its power structure and its Vaccine-Holocaust against the german people. He was kidnapped out of Mexico and is being held under bogus charges in Germany, to prevent him from doing his work. He is a political Prisoner in Germany today, for the "Crime" of telling the truth and exposing the lies.

Free Reiner Fuellmich!

Keywords
healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurymrn
