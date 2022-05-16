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He says There Should Be No Limitations on Abortion muder, Including Day of Birth,
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41 views • May 16, 2022
now they can sell a new born baby to muder.
Take a good look this man he has a demean in him..
NY is now the Baby murder capital of the world.. you people better wake up to the evil you live around, next they will tell you your baby is sick, and they have to murder your babys.
Now women can muder babys any time they want in satanixc NY,
New york belongs to Satin and his minions an the baby killers. he would not have a Job if he was for the babys. take a good look at evil.. your living in satin world. you better wake up, the God of this worls in not your God..
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babykilersin ny
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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