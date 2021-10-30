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The Roots of Christian Zionism - How Scofield Sowed Seeds of Apostasy
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100 views • October 30, 2021
Chuck Carlson's excellent film that breaks down the utter deception of the (((scofield reference bible))) and how it suckered patriotic Americans into dying in unnecessary conflicts; the 'concept' of 'judeo-christianity' is an OXYMORON
https://whtt.org/
https://gab.com/CANST/posts/107183560972125990 - just in case you cannot access GAB:
CHRISTIANITY IS NOT A CONTINUATION OF BABYLONIA/JUDAISM; IT IS A REJECTION OF ALL IT ENTAILS
NO CHILD SACRIFICE
NO FORESKIN MUTILATION
NO USURY
NO ABORTION
PRIESTS CAN MARRY
ISRAEL IS FALSE
WE ARE HIS STONES ✝️
https://whtt.org/
https://whtt.org/
https://gab.com/CANST/posts/107183560972125990 - just in case you cannot access GAB:
CHRISTIANITY IS NOT A CONTINUATION OF BABYLONIA/JUDAISM; IT IS A REJECTION OF ALL IT ENTAILS
NO CHILD SACRIFICE
NO FORESKIN MUTILATION
NO USURY
NO ABORTION
PRIESTS CAN MARRY
ISRAEL IS FALSE
WE ARE HIS STONES ✝️
https://whtt.org/
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