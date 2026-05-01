U.S. Dangerous Bet Against Iran

The United States is attempting to increase pressure on Iran amid the current ceasefire, all while preparing with Israel to resume the war against the Islamic Republic.

Important U.S. military preparations were noted in recent days, with reports suggesting that if the war resumes the focus will be on targeting Iran’s capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has kept navigations through the strategic waterway restricted since the start of the American-Israeli war, and the U.S. responded amid the ceasefire by imposing a blockade on the ports of the Islamic Republic.

Reports from April 24 and 25 revealed that the U.S. military has deployed additional warplanes at Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The recent deployment at the air base includes at least 12 F/A-18A/C/D Hornet fighter jets from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 of the U.S. Marine Corps, in addition to a number of A-10C+ Thunderbolt II attack jets from the U.S. Air Force.

On April 26, at least 12 KC-135 Stratotankers of the U.S. Air Force made a surprise appearance at Ramon Airport near the city of Eilat in southern Israel. It was also confirmed that American KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46 Pegasus tankers are still present at the Ben Gurion Airport.

Amid this military buildup, Iran has proposed a deal with the U.S. to reach an agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war, while delaying negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program to a later stage.

The proposal was not welcomed by the U.S. In fact, it emerged on April 28 that President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran.

Earlier, Trump warned that Iran’s oil pipelines may explode in about three days due to the U.S. blockade, which is preventing exports.

In the face of these reports, Iran warned that it could respond to the blockade. A senior security official from the Islamic Republic said on April 29 that the continued “American maritime piracy and banditry” in the form of a “naval blockade” will soon be met with “practical and unprecedented military action.”

All in all, the conflict appears to be still far from being over. The U.S. will likely attempt to increase the pressure on Iran to the maximum through the blockade, while preparing for a new round of fighting. The Islamic Republic will not likely tolerate this for long, and could end up firing the first shot.

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