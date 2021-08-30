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Man Gets Injected With The Pfizer Shot Now His Body Can Charge His Phone!!
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384 views • August 30, 2021
This entire thing is getting creepier and creepier by the minute!! When a man can charge his mobile phone on his own arm after getting the jab . . . the red flags should go up and questions asked!!!
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