Global Alert News - #373 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 1, 2022. Covered this week are UVC radiation is now making it to the surface of our planet, and what it's doing to the trees and other life forms. Also, the ability to direct the path and strength of hurricanes with microwave facilities with chemical and nano metal particulates. Dane also mentions the new sources of methane entering the atmosphere. Plus, a lot more to pay attention to.
