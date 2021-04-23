COVID 19 on Trial

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Joe Plummer
Join me on Odysee.com: https://odysee.com/@joe-plummer:b
Want the vaccine? Consider this: https://youtu.be/IUguWi5seGQ
If you feel this info is important, please like, comment and share...if we're lucky, it will "go viral."
If there is anything you'd like to get a better look at, don't forget that you can pause the video.
All art and credits are posted at: JoePlummer.com/covid
REFERENCES: Global annual deaths and global population are pretty easy to find on Google, but the "70+" reference required some digging. I've posted a screenshot of the United Nations reference here, multiply the figures given by 1,000: http://www.mediafire.com/view/7brqzzjwebs0hto/World-Over-70.jpg/file
If you want to dig it up yourself, from the same source, enter the necessary parameters here: https://population.un.org/wpp/DataQuery/
YouTube might take this down. It will always be available at: JoePlummer.com/covid