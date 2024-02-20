Create New Account
Russia has always been against nuclear weapons in space - Putin
Published a day ago

RT


Feb 20, 2024


Putin says that Russia is firmly against placing nuclear weapons in space and is open to stepping up the work in that direction


Details: https://on.rt.com/cped


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4elid3-russia-has-always-been-against-nuclear-weapons-in-space-putin.html

