World Economic Forum 2022: New World Order 2023 Plan.

The World Economic Forum 2022. The New World Order. The Rockefeller’s “Social Engineering Project.” The “New World Order” is a social engineering project aimed at reshaping human civilization on Planet Earth in every aspect, to suit the selfish interests of a small group of billionaires obsessed by greed for power and profit. But also, and no less so, obsessed by their fear of violent hungry and deprived masses, ransacking and destroying their properties. And eager to display how superior they are to 99 point 99% of their fellow humans, and their ability to beat both Nature, the Universe, and the Creator and almighty God.

The New World Order idea grew out of John D. Rockefeller’s business idea, hatched around the nineteen hundreds, to take on health care and make a global monopoly of medical science. Just as he had already created a virtual global monopoly, of the petroleum business. Rockefeller’s brilliant but sneaky self-serving initiative took the guise of a non-profit institution, in order to escape taxes and at the same time gain respect, if not popularity, instead of the anger and hate his ruthless business methods had earned him until then.

And what better way of taking control of medical research, education and a myriad of other aspects of human lives. All under the guise of generously donating fortunes for the benefit of the masses, and of Science. While tailoring it all to his own strictly for profit business model. Which has resulted in Big Pharma’s secret mantra, “Every cured patient is a lost customer,” becoming a fundamental principle of modern Western school medicine. It does not offer any cures, only life-long treatments by patented and high priced, synthetic pharmaceutical drugs and surgery, with a long list of potentially fatal side effects that need additional drugs.

By creating the “non-profit” Rockefeller Foundation in 1913, “to alleviate human suffering world wide”, his oil billions became exempt of taxation, and could be used to discreetly control almost anything he wanted to take over, through outright purchases or bribes, or through donations with specific conditions, or through influencing Boards of Directors and other decision makers. Scientists, research and publications were bought, and politicians were funded and made to change legislations to favor Rockefeller business interests.

The Rockefeller family controls Chase Manhattan Bank and The First National City Bank. Chase Manhattan is the third largest banking establishment in the world and, according to Wikipedia, by far the most influential.

This means they also own a major chunk of “The Federal Reserve”, the privately owned US central bank, created through a coup d'etat in Congress, on 23 December 1913, when the majority of congressmen and senators had already left for their Christmas holiday.

Mirrored - Upward Look TV