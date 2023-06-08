The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé · Jul 4, 2021

InfoWars UFO Discovery
The latest documentary by Dr. Steven Greer
Share this film widely for FREE if it is in its entirety and is not commercialized or monetized. (If you wish to use it in another way please contact: [email protected])
Other Streaming and Download options can be found at: https://linktr.ee/TheCosmicHoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.