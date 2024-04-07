SkyView Astrology:

Solar Eclipse Dark Moon Reading 8 April‘24: Break down Dogma!

by Katharina Bless

This might be the most important reading I ever did…. It is truly connected to the fall of the dark ones. With this powerful cluster of the 6 stars in Pisces, they will fail because the chaos they intend to create will fully backfire!

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.

