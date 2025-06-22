High risk foreign spy linked to Mossad and Germany captured by Iran!

The intelligence team of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has again arrested a high risk spy “Mossad” and related to Germany in western Tehran, Iranian police reported last night, June 20. Iranian police said at least two European spies with dual German citizenship, one of whom was Marek (((Kaufmann))) an illegal foreigner, were intercepted while collecting intelligence on the location of an Iranian official. According to Iranian authorities, Kaufmann entered Iran under the pretext of being a bicycle tourist, but he visited sensitive Iranian military and nuclear sites, near prohibited nuclear and military areas, despite visible warning signs. The spies claimed to receive $2,000 for each activity they carried out. and deposited the money into their accounts abroad. He photographed and sent the coordinates of sensitive locations, including missile tunnels, air bases, and drone routes, and sent his coordinates under the control of an officer, based in the United States!

Iranian officials revealed, that the suspected spies were remotely controlled by a US-based operator, and his route was deliberately changed to pass through military zones. Iranian intelligence believes, that a well planned CIA operation was behind the bike tour, and passed the intelligence information to US intelligence, then led to Mossad. Iranian media revealed that Marek Kaufmann, a German Jew, has been arrested and is now being held hostage, in his rash decision to travel there to do "dirty work". In this case, the Iranian Supreme Court has stated that the investigation into the arrested elements related to Israel will be completed as soon as possible. Once the investigation is completed, the spies will immediately face severe punishment, and there will be no leniency!

