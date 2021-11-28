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Occult Satanic Holidays Exposed! X mas, Easter, V Day, & Halloween [Jul 11, 2014]
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36 views • November 28, 2021
2 Cor 6:17
"Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you." Have nothing to do with anything the world deems acceptable in regards to these things as well as evolution.
Colossians 2:8 "Take heed lest there shall be any one that maketh spoil of you through his philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ:"
8,902 views Jul 11, 2014
Jehovah today
26.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1y5Osp1iCSA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7NQvJO6HCi9EKVuIqz9uQw
"Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you." Have nothing to do with anything the world deems acceptable in regards to these things as well as evolution.
Colossians 2:8 "Take heed lest there shall be any one that maketh spoil of you through his philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ:"
8,902 views Jul 11, 2014
Jehovah today
26.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1y5Osp1iCSA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7NQvJO6HCi9EKVuIqz9uQw
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