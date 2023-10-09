Create New Account
Jewish Boy spits on the Cross
Corona Times News
Published Yesterday

Jewish Boy spits on the Cross and a few days later God's Wrath on Zionist Israel starts 10/7/23

https://x.com/AishMalik2023/status/1710704674784051312

As usual no condemnation from any Christians, but rather more money for Zionist Israel. When will Christians wake up to their real enemies?



