Hitting Children...

In this episode, I examine a disturbing video of a father physically disciplining his son, highlighting the societal implications of such abuse and the troubling double standard in how children are treated. I discuss the psychological impact on children, revealing how such experiences can instill lasting fear and mistrust of authority. By challenging the justifications for physical punishment, I advocate for a cultural shift toward empathy and self-discipline in parenting, emphasizing the need to protect children's dignity and promote healthier emotional development.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022