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Interview with Patricia Peat, a cancer specialist.
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44 views • July 20, 2021
Interview with Patricia Peat, a cancer specialist.
“35 years of experience working with people dealing with cancer and 23 years researching and working in integrative oncology.
One of the world's pioneers in recognizing a wider approach to dealing with cancer is both desirable and necessary. Patricia recognized that what people needed was access to quality, up-to-date information and research about all the latest and best approaches to the treatment and management of their illness, so they could take charge of their cancer decisions–and reclaim their health choices for themselves.
Now focusing also on empowering practitioners with knowledge and confidence to support people dealing with cancer. The evidence is overwhelming, we need to get it out there!”
“35 years of experience working with people dealing with cancer and 23 years researching and working in integrative oncology.
One of the world's pioneers in recognizing a wider approach to dealing with cancer is both desirable and necessary. Patricia recognized that what people needed was access to quality, up-to-date information and research about all the latest and best approaches to the treatment and management of their illness, so they could take charge of their cancer decisions–and reclaim their health choices for themselves.
Now focusing also on empowering practitioners with knowledge and confidence to support people dealing with cancer. The evidence is overwhelming, we need to get it out there!”
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