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Nashville Explosion Caught on Tape (Second Angle)
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1262 views • December 27, 2020
There is a strange stream in the air disappearing from the top down right before the explosion. Some attribute it to the incoming projectile or missile. You decide. Since it happen in the vicinity of and damaged the ATandT building, it may be intentional interference with the forensic efforts on Dominion machines and election results.
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