Kibeho: Heaven's Warning of Genocide - Explaining the Faith
Published Yesterday |
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Apr 1, 2023


As one of the most shocking of all Marian apparitions, what exactly happened in Kibeho, Rwanda, in 1994? What did heaven need to warn us about? What did this prophecy say and why is this fully approved Marian apparition so important today?


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNzE6zLSvlw

