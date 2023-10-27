Create New Account
The Many Colors of Golden Calves
Biblical Solution
This one was nearing completion when the Lewiston elitist terrorism began, so it had to be postponed a few days while I dug deep enough into the shooting realities to understand what is really going on there to get a short video and a more concise DVD started on that one. 

But those we know who are still brainwashed under political false hopes, may better understand things explained in this video, hoped to have been made uncomplicated enough for those who are yet confused by all the theatrical acting and intentional distractions away from true law, biblical law, which is built on love, liberty, and responsible hearts.

Keywords
idolatryfalse idolsbiblical lawgolden calf

