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Historian Exposes Bill Gates' Ties To NAZIs, Eugenics, Abortion, Poisonous Vaccines, and World Depopulation.
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166 views • June 09, 2020
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e8c9ef7475781009430c49d
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Keywords
cdcabortionununited nationswhonihmicrosoftted talksibmcenters for disease controlworld health organizationmargaret sangeradolph hitlercoronaviruscovid19national institute of healthdeborah birxtony faucibill and melinda gateswilliam henry gates iiinternational business machinesmary maxwell gatestom watson jrdr anthony s faucicold springs harbor
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