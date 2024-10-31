Cossack drone operators covering their brothers 'on the ground' to carry out combat missions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cossacks covering their brothers
FPV drone operators of the Volga Cossack Artillery Brigade of the Volunteer Assault Corps strike enemy targets, helping the assault units "on the ground" to carry out their combat missions.
The liberation of Donbass continues - every day, kilometer after kilometer!