4/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Although Mr. Guo’s case has dragged on for a long time, it has attracted the attention of more and more people and media outlets around the world. We must make our voices heard since we are on the righteous side and have done nothing wrong.#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】郭先生的案子虽然拖了比较长的时间，但却吸引了全世界越来越多的人和媒体的关注！我们必须要发声，因为我们是正义的，也没做错任何事！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共

