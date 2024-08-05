The Gospel As Found In Genesis 18-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 4 2024

Paul tells us that when we get saved, we are from that point forward a child of God, of the seed of Abraham and heirs according to the promise of God. That being the case, we would do well to go back to where the LORD appeared to Abraham to see what's going on. As it turns out, there is a ton of stuff for us to consider. On this Sunday Service, we go gleaning for nuggets in Genesis 18, and find them in great abundance. God is not only doing miracles in the life of Abraham and Sarah, He is also doing great things for us here in the Church Age that'll markedly increase our faith in His preserved word.



