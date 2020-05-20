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Silvano Trotta - L'inquiétant Monsieur Bill Gates
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6 views • May 20, 2020
Import YT 20 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RC7ejsAm7mE
Chaine YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les médias classiques le présentent comme le bienfaiteur de l'humanité. Vraiment ?
Sources :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/how-bill-gates-controls-global-messaging-and-censorship/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/catastrophe-20-of-human-test-subjects-severely-injured-from-gates-fauci-coronavirus-vaccine-by-moderna/
https://www.medisite.fr/a-la-une-17-de-deces-par-etouffements-supplementaires-parce-que-les-gens-ne-machent-pas-assez.3889293.2035.html
https://www.infowars.com/see-all-three-bill-gates-expose-films-in-one-place/
https://interhop.org/le-gouvernement-contraint-les-hopitaux-a-abandonner-vos-donnees-chez-microsoft/
https://reseauinternational.net/plan-usa-controle-militarise-de-la-population/
https://www.europeanscientist.com/fr/sante/moderna-inc-annonce-des-resultats-prometteurs-pour-un-vaccin-contre-la-covid-19/
https://fr.euronews.com/2020/05/17/covid-la-bataille-est-gagnee-selon-e-macron-l-epidemie-est-stoppee
https://www.insee.fr/fr/information/4190491%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3il9Pv-C_SQ7_szsfYD4eA2Q6mGDQW-YlIQ3wjmS0PikGhE2_kRs45CuA
https://www.franceinter.fr/sciences/covid-19-avec-les-chiens-renifleurs-de-premiers-resultats-bluffants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Mi5n2YR7Hs
https://www.leslignesbougent.org/petitions/verite-rivotril
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5v70wFXB3U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZravQ7VJrJY
https://weather.com/health/coronavirus/news/2020-05-11-with-plexiglass-barriers-santorini-prepares-for-tourists-to
Chaine YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les médias classiques le présentent comme le bienfaiteur de l'humanité. Vraiment ?
Sources :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/how-bill-gates-controls-global-messaging-and-censorship/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/catastrophe-20-of-human-test-subjects-severely-injured-from-gates-fauci-coronavirus-vaccine-by-moderna/
https://www.medisite.fr/a-la-une-17-de-deces-par-etouffements-supplementaires-parce-que-les-gens-ne-machent-pas-assez.3889293.2035.html
https://www.infowars.com/see-all-three-bill-gates-expose-films-in-one-place/
https://interhop.org/le-gouvernement-contraint-les-hopitaux-a-abandonner-vos-donnees-chez-microsoft/
https://reseauinternational.net/plan-usa-controle-militarise-de-la-population/
https://www.europeanscientist.com/fr/sante/moderna-inc-annonce-des-resultats-prometteurs-pour-un-vaccin-contre-la-covid-19/
https://fr.euronews.com/2020/05/17/covid-la-bataille-est-gagnee-selon-e-macron-l-epidemie-est-stoppee
https://www.insee.fr/fr/information/4190491%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3il9Pv-C_SQ7_szsfYD4eA2Q6mGDQW-YlIQ3wjmS0PikGhE2_kRs45CuA
https://www.franceinter.fr/sciences/covid-19-avec-les-chiens-renifleurs-de-premiers-resultats-bluffants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Mi5n2YR7Hs
https://www.leslignesbougent.org/petitions/verite-rivotril
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5v70wFXB3U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZravQ7VJrJY
https://weather.com/health/coronavirus/news/2020-05-11-with-plexiglass-barriers-santorini-prepares-for-tourists-to
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