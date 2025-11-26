How to make friends when you're feeling lonely (a Zen answer)

If you're feeling lonely, have no friends, or grapple with social anxiety, here's a practical Zen approach on how to make friends by developing the self belief and quiet confidence to start a conversation with someone new.





We’re living in the loneliest generation with a friendship recession and full-blown loneliness epidemic - even when we technically “have friends”. I'll unpack why we’re feeling so disconnected, then explore a way to rebuild real friendship from the inside out.

Together we’ll look at what research is saying about loneliness, social anxiety, and adult friendship - and then balance it with a Zen-inspired mindset, nervous system drills, and micro-practices we can start this week. This isn’t about becoming socially magnetic overnight; it’s about training quiet courage, presence, and deeper connection one small rep at a time.

If you’ve ever thought “Why do I still feel alone, even with people around me?”, this may help.





This channel is all about refining our focus and attention onto what truly matters:

Rediscovering our energetic potential, reconnecting with inner peace, finding ourselves again and, in that process, forging self belief and cultivating deep relationships with others.





