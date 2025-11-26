BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to make friends when you're feeling lonely (a Zen answer)
Ryan Sobolski
Ryan Sobolski
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

If you're feeling lonely, have no friends, or grapple with social anxiety, here's a practical Zen approach on how to make friends by developing the self belief and quiet confidence to start a conversation with someone new.


We’re living in the loneliest generation with a friendship recession and full-blown loneliness epidemic - even when we technically “have friends”. I'll unpack why we’re feeling so disconnected, then explore a way to rebuild real friendship from the inside out.

Together we’ll look at what research is saying about loneliness, social anxiety, and adult friendship - and then balance it with a Zen-inspired mindset, nervous system drills, and micro-practices we can start this week. This isn’t about becoming socially magnetic overnight; it’s about training quiet courage, presence, and deeper connection one small rep at a time.

If you’ve ever thought “Why do I still feel alone, even with people around me?”, this may help.


📱 📖 👉🏻 You can find my new book and iOS app at: https://stan.store/ryansobolski


If we’re just meeting each other - hi there!


This channel is all about refining our focus and attention onto what truly matters:

Rediscovering our energetic potential, reconnecting with inner peace, finding ourselves again and, in that process, forging self belief and cultivating deep relationships with others.


Grateful for your company on this journey.


#Loneliness #Zen #Friendship


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.

Keywords
social anxietyno friendsquiet confidenceauthentic connectionintrovert empowermenthow to make friendssocial skills for introvertshow to overcome social anxiety
Chapters

0:59- The Friendship Recession Is Here

1:42- Why We’re Lonely Even With Friends

2:58- Trap #1: Proximity doesn't equal Depth

4:15- Trap #2: Waiting to Be Chosen

6:10- Trap #3: Performative Friendship

8:02- A Zen Answer to Modern Loneliness

9:01- Step 1: Regulate Before You Relate

10:28- Step 2: One Honest Reach-Out

11:45- Step 3: Treat Daily Life as a Dojo for Connection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy