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Dr. Carrie Madej - Dont Accept the Experiment, Laying out the Blueprint for all of us
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270 views • November 07, 2021
Time to start the Reprogramming, Deprogram, and restart our self our tribe take care of our self!!!
"Protect the Children"
"They want to control humanity with AI and injectable computing system they are putting in like an injectable smartphone."
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti/
Join me on Telegram
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https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
https://www.healthgrades.com/physician/dr-carrie-madej-y7thx
"Protect the Children"
"They want to control humanity with AI and injectable computing system they are putting in like an injectable smartphone."
Gab https://gab.com/Telesti/
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
https://www.healthgrades.com/physician/dr-carrie-madej-y7thx
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