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Is Every Action Based on Emotional Damage? Should I Not React? Anger, Fear, Grief, How to Change My Law of Attraction
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238 views • January 29, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/AsbAz3fzYXY
20080927 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Lorinna S1P1
Cut:
1h27m50s – 1h43m48s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS TO YOU, YOU CREATE. YOU CREATE IT NOT BY YOUR THOUGHTS, YOU CREATE IT BY YOUR EMOTIONS.”
https://youtu.be/AsbAz3fzYXY
20080927 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Lorinna S1P1
Cut:
1h27m50s – 1h43m48s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS TO YOU, YOU CREATE. YOU CREATE IT NOT BY YOUR THOUGHTS, YOU CREATE IT BY YOUR EMOTIONS.”
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