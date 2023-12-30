CODE RED: Trump, Lawfare, and the Battle for 2024

"CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" is available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x.





In the struggle for power, a narrative emerges of covert strategies and legal maneuvers manipulating democracy.

"Code Red: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" reveals a playbook reminiscent of historical regimes, seeking to silence opposition through tactics such as lawfare and coercion.

Trump's policies prioritize individual freedoms and economic liberty, contrasting with collectivist ideologies. His focus on sovereignty aligns with defending constitutional values.

However, the use of legal tactics such as invoking the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot, driven by political motives, threatens democratic principles.

"Code Red" sheds light on power dynamics, urging vigilance against encroaching threats to the constitutional republic.





Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, excels in law, writing, translation, and equestrian pursuits. She is known for challenging established narratives in her quest for truth. Hodges is also the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.”





Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com || plasticmacca.blogspot.com



