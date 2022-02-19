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Jay Dyer on Technocracy via infowars 2/19/22
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167 views • February 19, 2022
Jay Dyer is a leading expert of the technocratic plan for humanity. He is doing all the reading for you. What a resource! Thank you Mr. Dyer! It sounds crazy but he is speaking truth with all supporting documents for you to review if you wish. He is directly over the target. Another very good resource is Patrick Wood at technocracy.news
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