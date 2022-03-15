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Russell Brand speaks about the satanic klaus schwab 2017 Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute Politics
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82 views • March 15, 2022
https://www.brighteon.com/6db192fe-c771-4cbc-b234-905daa0a3a23
(clip is from 2hrs 10mins in)
World Economic Forum founder and Great Reset architect klaus schwab admitted the NGO is able to steer the global agenda because it has successfully penetrated the cabinets of several world governments.
Speaking to political commentator and Bohemian Grove alum david gergen in 2017 at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, schwab described how the WEF’s modus operandi is to penetrate governments by installing its “young global leaders.”
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61f1a830c5d2221b863809b2
(clip is from 2hrs 10mins in)
World Economic Forum founder and Great Reset architect klaus schwab admitted the NGO is able to steer the global agenda because it has successfully penetrated the cabinets of several world governments.
Speaking to political commentator and Bohemian Grove alum david gergen in 2017 at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, schwab described how the WEF’s modus operandi is to penetrate governments by installing its “young global leaders.”
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61f1a830c5d2221b863809b2
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