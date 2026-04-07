An explosion of tanks on a tanker in Panama - clip 2

An explosion of tanks on a tanker in Panama. There are dead and injured people.

For complete happiness in this world, all that's missing is the closure of the Panama Canal.

Adding:

Iran has handed over a 10-point plan to the US for ending the war, - New York Times.

Tehran, through Pakistani intermediaries, demands guarantees of non-aggression, the complete lifting of sanctions, and the cessation of strikes on allied groups in (Lebanon, Iraq, etc.).

Iran also demands compensation for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure, in fact - reparations payments from the US and its allies.

In exchange, Iran is ready to open the Strait of Hormuz, but will already impose a fee for passage of up to 2 million dollars per ship.

Part of the funds are planned to be allocated for the restoration of infrastructure.

Trump commented on this plan:

This is a significant proposal. It's a significant step. But it's not good enough," - said the US president.

Earlier, the US handed over its 15-point plan to Iran, which Tehran called "excessive and illogical".