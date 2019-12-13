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Limbo - An Untold Story
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15 views • December 13, 2019
Entering the mind of an old and weary man, revealing a secret he never wished to share.
Voice: Anthony
Animation and poem: Saria D.
Inspired by: Metallica - The Unforgiven
Programs: Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro
Music: Myuu - Outsider
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dlta3Qgy_6I
Website (GER): https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
Voice: Anthony
Animation and poem: Saria D.
Inspired by: Metallica - The Unforgiven
Programs: Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro
Music: Myuu - Outsider
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dlta3Qgy_6I
Website (GER): https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
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