ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANÒ: PANDEMIC FARCE SERVED AS A TRIAL BALLOON FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bQMJNRob4Jk/



Abp. Viganò: The COVID Pandemic Farce Served As A Trial Balloon For The New World Order

'There can be no neutrality, because when there is a clash between two armies, those who choose not to fight are also making a choice that affects the outcome of the battle.'

by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-the-covid-pandemic-farce-served-as-a-trial-balloon-for-the-new-world-order





