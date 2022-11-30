ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANÒ: PANDEMIC FARCE SERVED AS A TRIAL BALLOON FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bQMJNRob4Jk/
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/archbishop-carlo-maria-vigano 7,000 News Posts / Videos Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com
24/7 News 5,000 Or More Posts Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
News Archive With 17,000 Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
16,000 Posts And 7,000 Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
4,700 Videos And 1,000 New Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
1,000 Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Memes (1,000 Published Yearly): https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
Abp. Viganò: The COVID Pandemic Farce Served As A Trial Balloon For The New World Order
'There can be no neutrality, because when there is a clash between two armies, those who choose not to fight are also making a choice that affects the outcome of the battle.'
by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-the-covid-pandemic-farce-served-as-a-trial-balloon-for-the-new-world-order
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/archbishop-carlo-maria-vigano
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/new-world-order
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/big-lie
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/big-pharma
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/blessed-virgin-mary
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/canada
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/catastrophe
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/catholicism
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/censorship
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/children
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/civil-disobedience
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/communism
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/crimes-against-humanity
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/corruption
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/courage
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dna-mrna-injection
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/drug-pushers
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/freedom-and-liberty
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/god
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/government
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/inspiration
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jesus-christ
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/laws
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/police
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/protests
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/satanic
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/protests
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/talmud
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war
10,000 Or More Informative Articles, Memes, Music, News Stories, And Videos
Will Be Published On EarthNewspaper.com News And 24/7 News In 2022.
To expose and overcome the satanic forces we must defend freedom of speech today.
EarthNewspaper.com publishes 7,000 or more informative articles, memes, music, news stories, and videos yearly. There are 1,000 or more posts published on the home page, 5,000 or more on 24/7 News, 1,000 or more on the memes page, and 1,000 or more videos on both of my video channels. In addition, I also publish the video of the day and the quote of the day. All posts are acquired from independent, reliable sources and posted on an ad-free website.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.