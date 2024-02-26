Testimonies by three released abductees from Gaza, all of which confirm a recent report by UN experts, revealing that Israel's military uses sexual violence as a systematic policy:
-"They ordered me to go somewhere behind. I went there and they stripped us fully naked. Then after we got dressed they beat us... They said: you should tell us where the tunnels, Abu Ubaida, and Hamas are."
