Testimonies by Three Released Abductees from Gaza, All of which Confirm a recent report by UN experts, revealing that Israel's Military uses Sexual Violence
Published 19 hours ago

Testimonies by three released abductees from Gaza, all of which confirm a recent report by UN experts, revealing that Israel's military uses sexual violence as a systematic policy:

-"They ordered me to go somewhere behind. I went there and they stripped us fully naked. Then after we got dressed they beat us... They said: you should tell us where the tunnels, Abu Ubaida, and Hamas are."

